Unit Sales For The TRATON GROUP Decreased To 73,100 Vehicles In The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-04-09 02:07:21
Unit sales for the TRATON GROUP decreased to 73,100 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025
Unit sales for the TRATON GROUP decreased to 73,100 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025

Munich, April 9, 2025 As expected, the TRATON GROUP got off to a slow start in 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, lower unit sales were recorded in a challenging market environment. Based on preliminary figures, a total of 73,100 vehicles were delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2025, 10% less than in the prior-year quarter. In the same period of the previous year, the TRATON GROUP had still benefited from a high order backlog. By contrast, unit sales for all-electric vehicles rose sharply.

Unit sales of the TRATON GROUP

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Delta
TRATON GROUP 73,100 81,100 -10%
of which all-electric vehicles 620 320 97%
– Scania Vehicles & Services 22,200 26,500 -16%
of which all-electric vehicles 100 50 121%
- MAN Truck & Bus 20,600 24,000 -14%
of which all-electric vehicles 380 140 178%
- International Motors 16,900 19,300 -12%
of which all-electric vehicles 90 60 54%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus 13,400 11,500 16%
of which all-electric vehicles 60 80 -27%

Percentage changes are based on unrounded values

In the first quarter of 2025, Scania sold around 16% fewer vehicles than in the prior-year quarter. Unit sales for MAN Truck & Bus decreased by 14%. Both brands were affected by continued subdued customer demand in Europe.

Unit sales for International were down by 12% compared with the prior-year quarter. The US market is continuing to suffer from a low transportation activity. In addition, uncertainties in the market due to the possible impact of tariffs had a negative effect.

In the first quarter of 2025, Volkswagen Truck & Bus once again sold more vehicles than in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 16%. This was attributable in particular to the still strong market for trucks in Brazil. However, there are signs of weakening market momentum in Brazil due to the challenging economic development. By contrast, there is positive development in the Argentinian market, where both Scania and VWTB are active.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 3M 2025 Interim Statement on April 28, 2025. It will be available here:


Contact

Ursula Querette
Head of Investor Relations
M +49 152 02152400
...

Thomas Paschen
Investor Relations
M +49 170 9073494
...

TRATON SE
Hanauer Straße 26 / 80992 Munich / Germany

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles.“Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.


