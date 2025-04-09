Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Ring Toss Game (MHO-485)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and competitive game/sport activity to enjoy with family and friends at picnics, parties, and other outdoor gatherings," said an inventor, from Raleigh, N.C., "so I invented the CHEZA RINGS HEALTH WINNERS. My design could provide hours of entertainment, and it would offer an alternative to traditional games and activities."

The invention provides a fun and challenging sports game for adults and children. In doing so, it offers added entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition, and it could provide a mild form of exercise. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for the general population, community centers, gyms and health clubs, nursing homes/assisted living centers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-485, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

