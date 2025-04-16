403
Iranian Foreign Minister Commends Turkey’s Support in Indirect Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged Turkey’s “constructive stance” in the ongoing indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States, facilitated by Oman.
During a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Araghchi reviewed the latest updates in both bilateral and regional relations, alongside the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
Araghchi expressed appreciation for Turkey’s “constructive stance” and reiterated Iran’s “principled positions” regarding the talks. Fidan responded positively, highlighting the progress made and reaffirming Turkey’s willingness to provide assistance, as stated by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The indirect negotiations, which commenced on Saturday in Muscat, seek to alleviate tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran indicated that the initial round of discussions took place in “a constructive atmosphere based on mutual respect.” The subsequent round is set for this Saturday in Oman.
These negotiations follow a period marked by heightened tensions and a stalled diplomatic process, with the US maintaining pressure on Tehran to curb its nuclear weapons development.
