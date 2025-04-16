Partners To Support War-Affected Communities In Ukraine With GBP 150M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development has launched the second phase of the donor program“Partnership for a Reselient Ukraine,” aimed at supporting communities affected by Russian aggression. The program is being implemented in cooperation with the United Kingdom, Estonia, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Sweden.

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry and the international partners was signed on Tuesday in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The main goal of the initiative is to strengthen Ukraine's resilience amid Russian aggression by providing essential support to local communities. The effort involves collaboration with Ukrainian government institutions, civil society, and the private sector.































































“This means enhancing the capacity of regions located near the front lines, which face daily shelling and Russian aggression,” emphasized Aliona Shkrum, First Deputy Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

“It's about boosting regional and community capabilities, cultural and educational activities, training, and restoring infrastructure in frontline areas, which is directly linked to our ministry's policies.”

The second phase introduces a rapid response mechanism, including specialized institutions designed to quickly deliver necessary resources to the most vulnerable communities, particularly those near the front line or Russia's border. The mechanism will focus on two key priorities: systematic aid for communities within 30 km of active combat zones and crisis response resources for any region suffering from Russian aggression.

Funds for frontline communities: Shmyhal says government is preparing additional support tool

The program will run until October 2027 and will involve £150 million (approximately $200 million) in funding. The management of the Fund will be carried out through a three-tier governance structure, consisting of political, strategic, and technical committees. The priority regions identified for support are Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently reaffirmed the government's readiness to consider new support programs for frontline regions and encouraged communities to submit proposals.