China Woos Indian Travelers: 85,000 Visas Issued, Rules Eased, Fees Slashed: How Much To Pay Now? How To Apply?

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a warm gesture, the Chinese Embassy in India issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025. Beijing has also invited more Indians to visit China and experience its 'open, safe, and friendly environment'.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on X,“As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens travelling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, and experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China.”



An NDTV report said that in a bid to ease travel for Indian citizens, Chin announced several relaxations in visa rules; here's a look at them:

Now you can just walk into visa centres and submit applications on any working day without any prior online appointment.

Those travelling to China for short durations are no longer required to provide biometric data. This significantly cuts down the processing time. Visa approvals are being processed more swiftly, ensuring faster issuance for both leisure and business travellers.

What are the visa relaxations for Indian travellers?| China issued visas to 85,000 Indians till April 9: 'Welcome more Indian friends' China reduced visa fees: How much you need to pay now?

Chinese visas are now available at significantly reduced rates, making travel to China more budget-friendly for Indian tourists.

The single-entry visa is priced at ₹2,900, while double-entry visas will cost ₹4,400. For those seeking longer stays, a six-month multiple-entry visa is available for ₹5,900, and a 12-month or longer multiple-entry visa will be priced at ₹8,800. Additionally, group visas and official group visas continue to be offered at ₹1,800 per applicant.



Visit the Chinese Visa Application Service Center website.

Complete the online visa application form accurately.

Upload necessary documents, including passport details, passport-sized photos, and any required supporting documents.

Print and sign the completed application form.

Walk into the visa application centre.

Submit your completed application, supporting documents, and payment for the visa fee.

You will receive a pick-up form specifying the date and time to collect your visa. Collect your visa at the specified time from the visa application centre.

How to apply for a China visa?How China wants India to stand with them in war against the United States?

The move is crucial as it comes amid the rising tensions between the United States and China over tarif issues.

China has called on India to join it in opposing what it described as the“US misuse of tariffs” after President Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese goods.

| Trump orders tariff probe on all US critical mineral imports - what it states?

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, criticised the US move and said China's steady economic growth, innovation, and strong manufacturing base have delivered positive spillover benefits for the world.

She said India and China, as the two largest developing countries, should unite against the US tariff actions, calling their trade ties complementary and mutually beneficial.