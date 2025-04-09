Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia-Pacific Supports Atlanta Habitat For Humanity

2025-04-09 02:01:03
(MENAFN- 3BL) Last weekend, our employees rolled up their sleeves, grabbed hammers, and donned safety gloves to help a local Atlanta family achieve their dream of homeownership. From installing siding, soffit, and handrails to applying coats of cheerful yellow paint, the team poured their time, energy, and talent into transforming the construction site into the promise of a welcoming home.

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has been expanding access to affordable homeownership across metro Atlanta; we're proud of our nearly 30-year partnership with Atlanta Habitat, working together to empower families and improve lives.

About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

