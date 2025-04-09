Georgia-Pacific Supports Atlanta Habitat For Humanity
Atlanta Habitat for Humanity has been expanding access to affordable homeownership across metro Atlanta; we're proud of our nearly 30-year partnership with Atlanta Habitat, working together to empower families and improve lives.
About Georgia-Pacific
Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: gp. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.
