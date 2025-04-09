Over 500Kg Of Hashish Seized, 3 Detained In Paktia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): The Counter-Narcotics Department has seized 503kg of raw hashish in the Ahmadaba district of southeastern Paktia province, police said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the police headquarters, a drug factory was uncovered in the Zar Gul area of the district during a raid.

The authorities also seized 619kg of cannabis seeds, a pick-up vehicle, a hashish processing table, and other related items from the factory.

The statement revealed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the drugs. They will be handed over to judicial authorities following an initial investigation.

