Windstorm Halts Broadcasts Of Private Radios In Sar-I-Pul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): Heavy storms have halted broadcasts of two private ration stations in northern Sar-i-Pul province, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials from the affected stations said the storm, which struck on Tuesday night, caused severe damage to their broadcasting equipment, forcing them off air.

Shafiullah Haidari, the broadcasting manager of Arghawan Radio, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the storm destroyed the station's antenna, damaged the power cables and dipole and caused significant harm to the main broadcasting equipment.

He estimated the losses at over 300,000 afghanis, adding that the station lacked the financial capacity to carry out the necessary repairs. As a result, Arghawan Radio has suspended its broadcasts indefinitely.

He urged the caretaker government and organisations supporting the media to assist them in repairing the damaged equipment.

Similarly, Mujibullah, technical manager of Anbir Radio, also said that the storm inflicted more than 400,000 afghanis worth of damage on their station.

“Our 40-metre antenna has been completely destroyed, the cables are damaged, and the broadcasting equipment is also affected,” he said.

He also called on the relevant authorities and media support bodies for help, stating that without external assistance, it would not be possible for them to resume operations.

Meanwhile, Information and Culture Director Mullah Abdul Ghafar Haqnama told Pajhwok that he was aware of the issue and his department would work to help the affected stations restart their activities.

“Arghawan and Anbir Radios are valuable cultural assets for the people of Sar-i-Pul, and we are committed to supporting them,” he said.

Sar-i-Pul province experienced strong winds and heavy rain during Tuesday night's storm.

kk/ma