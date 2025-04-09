Hoopis Performance Network announces Strategic Partnership with Moody's Learning Solutions to Elevate Professional Development in the Financial Services Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Northfield, Illinois, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), a leading provider of professional development and performance improvement solutions in the financial services industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Moody's Learning Solutions , a global leader in financial training and education throughout the world. This collaboration aims to deliver cutting-edge educational content and training resources tailored to meet the evolving needs of financial professionals worldwide.









The partnership brings together HPN's extensive experience in delivering practical, results-driven training solutions with Moody's unparalleled insight in financial analysis, credit risk assessment, and market insights. By combining their strengths, the two companies will develop innovative learning solutions designed to enhance critical skills, boost productivity, and foster professional development among financial professionals.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moody's Learning Solutions,” said Harry Hoopis, CEO at HPN.“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing top-tier training and development programs that empower financial professionals to excel in an increasingly complex and competitive environment.”

The joint solutions will include interactive courses, virtual training modules, and comprehensive certification programs that integrate real-world scenarios and industry best practices. By leveraging digital platforms and AI-driven tools, these programs will offer personalized learning experiences that adapt to the unique needs of each participant.

“Our partnership with HPN is an exciting opportunity to leverage both organizations' insights to deliver impactful learning experiences to financial professionals,” said Andrew Stewart, Managing Director at Moody's Learning Solutions.“Together, we will equip professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the financial landscape with confidence.”

The partnership between HPN and Moody's Learning Solutions represents a commitment to innovation and excellence in professional development within the financial services industry. For more information on upcoming programs and initiatives, visit Moody's Learning Solutions .









Hoopis Performance Network





About Hoopis Performance Network

About Hoopis Performance Network

Hoopis Performance Network is a trusted leader in professional development, delivering training and consulting solutions to organizations worldwide. With a focus on empowering leaders, enhancing team performance, and driving sustainable growth, HPN provides cutting-edge tools and strategies for success.



Press inquiries

Hoopis Performance Network



Grace Egan

...

(847) 977-2632

790 Frontage Rd #300

Northfield, Illinois 60093



