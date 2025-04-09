Inc. Ranks MPLT Healthcare As #80 On Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southeast

Inc. Award

MPLT ranked #80 out of 951 companies on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, placing it in the top 8% of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast.

- Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT HealthcareBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. , the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, revealed that MPLT Healthcare is ranked #80 out of 951 companies on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, placing it in the top 8% of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast, which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare.“With a growth rate of more than 200% from 2020 to 2023, we've built something truly special at MPLT by staying focused on quality, service, and creating a strong culture. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together, and this honor reinforces our commitment to driving continued growth while delivering exceptional results for our clients and providers.”The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 192 private companies had a median growth rate of 114 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 11,493 jobs and $8.1 billion to the region's economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at . You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today's rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

