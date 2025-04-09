Two Rarely Produced Plays By Tennessee Williams - Interior: Panic And The Pretty Trap - To Be Presented This May

Jaclyn Bethany and Lin Gathright. Photo by Craig Mulcahy

Lin Gathright and Jaclyn Bethany in Interior _ Panic Photo by Craig Mulcahy

Outraged Hearts Poster

The Fire Weeds Theatre Company to present two rarely produced one-acts by Tennessee Williams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Fire Weeds (Jaclyn Bethany & Lin Gathright, Co-Artistic Directors), a female-driven theater company, in association with Houghton Hall Arts Community , is thrilled to announce Outraged Hearts. Directed by Jaclyn Bethany, Outraged Hearts is an evening of two rarely performed one-act plays by Tennessee Williams . It will begin performances on May 15, 2025, before its opening night on Sunday, May 18, and will run through May 30, 2025, at The Astaire Ballroom, Houghton Hall Arts Community (22 E 30th Street, Manhattan).Curated through the lens of the female perspective, Outraged Hearts features two early versions of the seminal Williams work Interior: Panic, a precursor to A Streetcar Named Desire, and The Pretty Trap, an early comedic iteration of The Glass Menagerie. By presenting these plays together, Outraged Hearts offers a rare glimpse into Williams' creative process and his evolving portrayal of female characters.“As a company, The Fire Weeds is dedicated to reinterpreting classics through a female-driven perspective. Outraged Hearts is an opportunity to explore Tennessee Williams' most iconic female characters at an earlier stage of their existence-before they were fully realized in his later works,” said Jaclyn Bethany & Lin Gathright, Co-Artistic Directors of The Fire Weeds.“After a sold-out run in New Orleans and a celebrated industry showing at Torn Page in 2024, we are eager to bring this production to a broader audience in New York City.”The cast includes Jaclyn Bethany (Emmy-winning series“The Rehearsal”), Lin Gathright (TV:“American Horror Story”), Chris Ghaffari (Public's Coriolanus), Jacob Storms (Amazon's Red Oaks), and Sarah Schuler (Film: Ruby). The creative team includes Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Designer), Zoe Griffith (Lighting Designer), Amara Skinner (Sound Design), Stacy Scarborough (Costume Design), Riley Elton McCarthy (Assistant Lighting Designer), Emma Pollet (Assistant Costume Design), Nicole Chaffin (Intimacy Coordinator), Grace Curley (Production Stages Manager), Maggie Dunn (Assistant Stage Manager), Hunter McHugh, C.S.A (Casting Director), and Future Home Productions/Josh Sobel (Consulting Producer).Outraged Hearts: Interior: Panic & The Pretty Trap by Tennessee WilliamsMay 15 – May 30, 2025; Opening night is May 18Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30 PMHoughton Hall Arts Community is located at 22 E 30th Street, ManhattanTickets are $35 ( General Admission)/ $55 (VIP).For tickets and more information, please visitABOUT THE FIRE WEEDSFounded by Jaclyn Bethany and Lin Gathright, The Fire Weeds is a theater company dedicated to innovative storytelling through a female-driven lens. Their productions reinterpret both classic and contemporary works with a fresh and often immersive perspective, emphasizing the experiences of female-identifying characters.The company first staged Outraged Hearts as part of the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, followed by a sold-out industry run in New York City in June 2024. Most recently, The Fire Weeds completed a sold-out and extended production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in New Orleans.In addition to Outraged Hearts, The Fire Weeds will present its first New Play Festival in June, highlighting the work of female-identifying and non-binary playwrights at Houghton Hall.“Interior: Panic (A One-Act Play)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. ; INTERIOR: PANIC is presented by special arrangement with the University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.“The Pretty Trap (A Comedy in One Act)” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. ; THE PRETTY TRAP (A COMEDY IN ONE ACT) is presented by special arrangement with the University of the South, Sewanee,Tennessee.

