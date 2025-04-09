Detailed Dental Care’S Dr. Nancy Amoia Featured In Hellomassapequa Magazine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can patients ensure their dental implants last a lifetime? Dr. Nancy Amoia of Detailed Dental Care in Massapequa, New York, shares expert insights in a featured article in HelloMassapequa magazine, outlining essential steps for maintaining the health and durability of dental implants. With proper care, dental implants can offer a reliable, long-term solution for tooth replacement, mirroring the function and appearance of natural teeth.

The article outlines foundational strategies for implant longevity, beginning with meticulous daily oral hygiene. Dr. Amoia emphasizes the importance of using a soft-bristle toothbrush and non-abrasive toothpaste to clean around the implant site. Flossing with unwaxed tape or implant-specific floss is equally crucial for removing hidden plaque and maintaining gum health. Routine dental visits are also a cornerstone of implant maintenance, as they enable early detection and resolution of potential issues before they escalate.

Dr. Amoia further explains that lifestyle choices, such as quitting smoking, play a significant role in the success of implants. Smoking restricts blood flow, impairing healing and compromising implant stability. In addition, maintaining hydration and a nutrient-rich diet supports gum and jaw health, creating a stable environment for long-term implant success.

The message is clear: while dental implants are engineered for resilience, they are not self-sustaining. Thoughtful daily care and regular dental supervision are key to maximizing their lifespan and maintaining a confident, healthy smile.

Read the full article, The Secrets to Long-Lasting Dental Implants , now featured in HelloMassapequa.









