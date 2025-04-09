Treetops Resort To Host The 7Th Annual 'Grill On The Hill'

The culinary team at Treetops - Michigan's Most Spectacular Resort is preparing for its seventh annual 'Grill on the Hill' competition.

GAYLORD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The culinary team at Treetops - Michigan's Most Spectacular Resort is preparing for its seventh annual 'Grill on the Hill ' competition. Treetops 'Grill on the Hill' is open to all levels of cooking skills, as well as those who are looking for a great place to enjoy BBQ – and maybe play golf on the first day in the 'We're Open – Open'. Grill masters who participate in the grilling competition will get the opportunity to share their special skills and secrets with the“tasters” who will be on the search for the best BBQ competition Michigan .

While each team must provide their own grill, and are limited to cooking on charcoal, wood, or pellet fires.

There will be a team of judges who will make their rounds to each team's booth and will be judging each team using the following categories Appearance, Taste, and Tenderness all competing for cash prizes.

In addition, there will be one first-place winner chosen in each category of the People's Choice competition. Winners are chosen by the“tasters” and prizes will include gift cards and donated items.

Here's What's Included with each Backyard Grilling Team Registration:

$300 Entry Fee (good for up to 4 cooking team members)

.10x10 cooking space + 8ft table

.Two 25lb bags of ice

.2oz ramekins for sampling

.1 chafing dish with sternos

.Access to hospitality tent (water & NA beverages)

.Friday Night Welcome Dinner at 8 PM

.One complimentary hotel room + discounted additional rooms

.16 tasting tickets to sample other teams' BBQ

.4 drink tickets per team

.Choice of One Protein or a Combination totaling 40 LBS:

#30 brisket

#30 pork ribs

#30 bone-in pork butt

Additional protein available for $300

For more information on what is included in the team registration visit:



Each Grill Team Should Bring:

.Your own grill (charcoal, wood, or pellet)

.10x10 tent with anchors

.Additional tables, coolers, gloves, and spices/sauces (store-bought only)

.Signage & decorations to show off your team spirit!

.Potable water if needed (no onsite water access)

.Extension cords (limited power available)

Meat, good beer and live music combined together: a trio that surely can't be beat. Enjoy the fun on Saturday, May 3rd at Treetops Resort. Taster packages are just $35 per person and includes FIVE BBQ tastings.

Taster Package Details: Purchase online before the event and save! Just $25 for Adults and $15 for Kids (12 and under). If purchased at the door Adults are $35 (Kids 12 and under $15) and both includes the following:

.Eight tasting tickets

.Access to vendors, concerts, and events

.Petting zoo & pony rides

.Wagon rides

.Beverage tasting tent

To Purchase tickets in advance click here:



Golfers playing in the 'We're Open – Open' receive 18 holes of golf on the Jones Masterpiece course with two drink tickets to be redeemed on the course. And, once again, registration for a team of four at $400 will also receive access to the Grill on the Hill post play party.

Plan on Staying for the Weekend!

Taster's Lodging Packages start as low as $130 per person, per night, based on double occupancy (Inclusive of taxes and resort fees). The package includes overnight lodging in The Inn, breakfast voucher per person, and taster tickets to Grill on the Hill. To make a Competitor's or Taster's Overnight Reservation Call 888-Treetops or visit .

About Treetops Resort

Treetops – Michigan's Most Spectacular Resort is truly the Midwest's“Must Play” resort and arguably the best collection of golf anywhere in the country, boasting five different courses from renowned designers Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Tom Fazio. Treetops Resort is also proudly recognized as having the # 1 Par 3 Course in North America: Threetops. Guests can also experience world-class instruction, a spectacular spa, downhill skiing, meetings & conventions, and a fairytale setting for weddings. Treetops Resorts' winter offerings include some of the finest terrain perfect for families to enjoy all season long. Treetops Resort boasts 26 ski runs, a terrain park, cross-country skiing, and extreme tubing in the winter.

Treetops Resort is conveniently located on I-75 north just three hours north of Detroit and within one hour of the Straits of Mackinac.

