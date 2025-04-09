Road Tripping In An EV? Mercury Insurance Advises How To Prepare

Planning Out Charges and Reviewing Your Auto Insurance Policy are Essential

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Although the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has slowed among consumers, millions of EVs are still being sold nationwide, many to first-time owners. As summer quickly approaches and road trip plans take shape, those traveling in an EV will need to do some extra preparation to ensure a smooth journey.

"It cannot be understated that to successfully travel in an EV, you must plan out your trip," said Steve Ward, Director, Strategic Planning and ERM at Mercury Insurance . "Mapping out stops around EV charging stations and taking the time to make sure your car is prepared by carefully checking your vehicle's components will help you avoid potential headaches."

Mercury Insurance offers these additional tips to help EV owners prepare for their next road trip:

Plan your trip beforehand

Sites like PlugShare, EVgo, Electrify America and Tesla offer apps you can download to help organize your trip around available charging units. Signing up beforehand allows you to program the type of EV you drive in order to access chargers compatible with your vehicle. Keep in mind that many popular tourist attractions and hotels also offer complimentary access to charging stations for guests.

If you're planning to visit a national park, note that many RV parks provide Level 2 chargers. It's a good idea to check campground policies and use EV charging apps to confirm that the campground offers the type of charger you need and that you'll be able to charge your car on site.

Know the type of charger you need

You can charge your car at almost any charging station as long as it is compatible with your vehicle plug type and you have the right tap card or mobile app to access that particular station. Additionally, by the end of 2025, nearly all EVs will have access to some of Tesla's Supercharger fast EV charging stations, according to Consumer Reports. For more information about charging non-Tesla EVs at its chargers, visit Tesla's Supercharging Other EVs Web page.

It's also important to know the different levels of public chargers available and how fast they can charge your vehicle:



Level 1 chargers are often free but are the slowest to charge. They can take up to 24 hours to charge your vehicle completely.



Level 2 chargers, found at most charging stations and RV parks, are quicker and can fully charge an EV to 80 percent from empty in anywhere from four to 10 hours.

Level 3 direct current fast charging (DCFC) equipment offers rapid charging along heavy-traffic corridors at installed stations. It can get you back on the road the quickest with an 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes to an hour, but it comes at a cost. While the cost can vary depending on where you are and the type of charger you use, powering up will still be cheaper than a tank of gas.

As a general rule, it's advisable to plan a recharge when your car reaches 20%. This is better for your battery health and provides a buffer for potential traffic while navigating to the nearest charging station. Keep in mind that charging stations might be occupied or have malfunctioning chargers, so it's always a good idea to avoid letting your battery run too low.

Roadside Assistance

Before heading out on the road, make sure your insurance policy offers roadside assistance for your EV. Some roadside assistance plans include tow trucks that are equipped with portable chargers or offer a flatbed truck to tow your vehicle to a charging station. Some EVs may need a flatbed truck to tow them as they are not equipped to be towed like gas-powered vehicles.

"When contacting roadside assistance or a local towing company, tell them you are traveling in an EV," said Ward. "Any issues that require more than a quick charge, like battery or tire problems, may require your vehicle to be towed to a facility for further work."

Be flexible and have a backup plan in place

Have a backup plan in place before you set out on your journey by mapping out alternative routes with charging stations in case there is a change to your itinerary. It's also wise to plan out backup charging stations along your route in case your first choice is full or has broken chargers.

"As EV adoption progresses and infrastructure improves, there will be more options for charging. For now, take the time to calculate the number of miles you'll need to drive between charging and the mileage range your car has. By staying prepared and remaining flexible, you'll have a more enjoyable EV road trip," added Ward.

For more tips on road tripping in an EV, visit Mercury's blog .

