Edamam Expands Real-Time Nutrition Analysis To 10 Languages

Edamam unveiled today a new multilingual capability for its industry-leading nutrition analysis solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edamam, a leader in nutrition data solutions for companies in the health, wellness and food sectors, unveiled today multilingual expansion of its best-in-class Nutrition Analysis API. Edamam's Nutrition Analysis API has been a standard bearer in the nutrition data space and has been used by a number of leading companies to generate nutrition data, as well as allergen and diet tagging. Among the companies that use Edamam's Nutrition Analysis API are Food Network, Microsoft (Bing), New York Times Cooking, Hearst (Delish), America's Test Kitchen, Barilla, and many more. The API is also being used a by a growing number of app developers and companies building a range of solutions for applications such as food logging, diet management, and recipe analysis.

“The launch of new language capabilities will significantly expand our reach and ability to serve clients all over the globe. We will very shortly be announcing our first major international client,” commented Victor Penev, the Edamam's CEO and Founder.

Edamam's Nutrition analysis API will now include as a standard feature the support of the following ten languages:

.English

.Spanish

.Portuguese

.German

.French

.Italian

.Turkish

.Arabic

.Russian

.Dutch

Customers can submit recipes, or ingredient lists and receive in real time full and very accurate nutrition analysis, including all macronutrients, all micronutrients, tags for all food allergies, and tags for most lifestyle diets, such as keto, vegan, paleo, etc.

“Long term, Edamam aims to help everyone on the planet with their food choices. As part of this vision, we will continue expanding our language support until we cover most written languages,” added Victor Penev.

For 2025, Edamam has planned the expansion of its nutrition analysis capabilities to 20 more language, including all major Asian languages. The expansion will be a major step forward to helping Edamam's multinational clients, such as Noom or Nestle. Multilingual support will also be extended to Edamam's other offerings, including its Food Database API and Recipe Search API.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world's food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam's technology helps customers answer their clients' perennial question:“What should I eat?”

Edamam's partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, Noom, Virta Health, and Barilla. For more information, please visit or edamam.

