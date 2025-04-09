Best Offshore Sportsbooks: Why Bovada Is The Best Option For Sports Bettors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Why Bovada Stands Out Among Offshore Sportsbooks for U.S. Players Seeking Safe, Fast, and Rewarding Online Betting

New York City, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online sports betting sites have never been so accessible to residents of the United States, with a wealth of options at the fingertips of sports bettors like never before.

If you are not based in a state that has approved licensed operators, there is still the option of the best offshore sportsbooks-and Bovada is our pick of the bunch.

Bovada is a well-known offshore sportsbook that has been operating online for more than a decade for U.S. players. Below, we will discuss why Bovada is our pick from the many offshore sportsbooks out there, the welcome bonuses available to new customers, the sports betting options it offers, customer service, and more.

Bovada Key Facts



Launched: 2011 License: Curacao

Welcome Bonus: $750

Minimum Deposit: $5

Email: ...

Unavailable in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, WV

Payout Times: Within 24 Hours

Payment Options: Credit Card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Zelle, Voucher

Bovada Welcome Bonus

When you register an account with Bovada for the first time, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to $750. The bonus you receive is based on the size of your first deposit, which is matched at 75% of your total deposit up to a maximum of $750. To receive the full bonus funds of $750, you must make a first deposit worth $1,000.

However, if you wish to start off at a smaller level, you can still participate in this promo, although it is only valid for use once. For example, a $100 first deposit will result in a $75 bonus being credited to your account. All participants must deposit a minimum of $10 to be eligible for this welcome promo.

No Bovada bonus code is required to be eligible for this promotion-just register using the link provided to be taken to the bonus sign-up page. The best offshore sportsbooks offer new players an enticing welcome bonus, and Bovada ticks this box.

How to Sign Up to Bovada

Bovada has made it easy for you to register an account for the first time. By following each of the simple steps presented below, you can become a member of one of the best offshore betting sites in the United States in minutes.

Click 'join now'.Enter your personal information in the requested fields, which will feature your name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, password, and zip code. Then, click 'register'.Once registered, begin claiming the welcome bonus by making your first deposit.Bovada will then match 75% of your first deposit amount in bonus funds up to a maximum of $750.

Is Bovada Legal in the USA?

Bovada is available in all but 16 states nationwide, operating under the Curacao Gaming License. As an offshore sportsbook, no federal laws prohibit players in the accepted states from using Bovada. However, if you are based in any of the following states, you will not be able to access Bovada:



Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington FC West Virginia

What Makes Bovada the Best Offshore Sportsbook?

Our thorough research of the best offshore sportsbooks in the United States examined multiple factors before concluding that Bovada was the strongest selection. Each factor ensures that offshore sportsbook players enjoy the best experience possible. By choosing Bovada as your offshore betting site, you can be safe knowing that each of the following features will be available.

Welcome Bonus and Promotions

The best offshore sportsbooks should offer their new customers a valuable welcome bonus when they register an account for the first time, and Bovada delivers that in the form of the $750 welcome bonus.

On top of that, existing customer promos should be regularly available to ensure that everyday players continue to get good value from their offshore betting sites. One example is the Parlay Booster promo, which gives players reward points on selected daily boosted odds parlay bets. Bovada Rewards is also available, which enables you to earn points through placing wagers on the site, which can be exchanged for rewards and bonuses.

Betting Options

The top offshore sportsbooks, such as Bovada, will allow users to place various wagers on their sites. All of the most popular betting markets and types are covered at Bovada, allowing you to place wagers on the following markets:

Moneyline: Betting on the final result of the game you are betting on.

Spread: Betting the spread determines the margin of points the team you are betting on or against must cover for your bet to be paid out as a winner.

Total: Betting on the total points in the game; select whether you think the game will go above or below the line set by your sportsbook.

Parlays: Betting on parlays enables you to combine multiple selections and place them under one wager, multiplying the combined odds of each selection. However, every leg of your parlay must win for your bet to be paid out as a winner; if just one loses, your entire wager is lost.

Same-Game Parlays: Like parlays, users can combine multiple selections from the same game under one wager in the increasingly popular same-game parlays.

Player Props: Betting on player props lets you place wagers on statistical outcomes for individual players in the game you are betting on. These can also be combined under parlays and same-game parlays.

Live Betting: Bovada enables players to place wagers on live events, with odds updated in real-time to reflect the

Selection of Sports

No two offshore sportsbook players are the same; many will have different betting preferences and interests. As such, it is essential that players are met with a wide range of sports and betting markets that they can bet on with their online platform. At Bovada, users have the opportunity to bet on markets from the following categories:



Aussie Rules

Badminton

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Curling

Cycling

Darts

Entertainment

Esports

Football

Golf

Hockey

Horses Futures and Props

Motor Sports

Numbers Game

Other Sports

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Specials

Table Tennis

Tennis

UFC/MMA

Virtual Sports

Volleyball Wrestling

Payment Methods and Payout Times

Offshore betting sites are more flexible than traditional online sportsbooks in terms of the number of payment options available to customers. At Bovada, users can make deposits through the following methods: Card, Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, and Bitcoin Cash.

Withdrawals can be made using the following methods: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, USD Tether, and Vouchers. Bitcoin withdrawals will be completed within 24 hours after your funds are approved, while Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, USD Tether, and Litecoin withdrawals will be available within 1 hour after your funds have been approved.

Competitive Odds

During our research of offshore sports betting sites, we regularly compared popular betting selections to see which sportsbooks offered the best odds. Bovada regularly provided some of the best betting odds in several popular sports, including the NFL, NBA, and NHL. It also allowed the benefit of daily boosted odds parlay bets, as mentioned in the Parlay Booster promo.

Customer Support

Untrusted offshore online betting sites regularly receive complaints about a lack of customer support options; however, this is not the case at Bovada. Bovada has customer support agents available 24/7 via live chat. You can also get in touch via email at ... , or contact them via X (Twitter) @BovadaOfficial via DM for more help.

Bovada Conclusion: The Best Offshore Sportsbook

Having scoured the internet reviewing and comparing dozens of offshore sportsbooks, we are confident that Bovada stands out as the outstanding choice for sports bettors looking for somewhere to place their wagers online. Kick off your Bovada experience with a valuable $750 welcome bonus, which can be used across one of the most in-depth sportsbooks that we have seen in our time reviewing offshore sportsbooks.

Bovada boasts some of the best betting odds and the Bovada Rewards promo, which gives users additional bonuses for continuing to place their sports bets using the platform. The site is easy to use and navigate, making it perfect for sports bettors of all levels of experience.

Disclaimers

Gambling Disclaimer

This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute gambling advice or an endorsement of any gambling activity. The use of offshore sportsbooks, including Bovada, may not be legal in all jurisdictions. It is the sole responsibility of the user to ensure that any gambling activity is conducted in accordance with applicable laws in their jurisdiction. The publisher and authors do not encourage or condone illegal gambling of any kind.

Legal and Regulatory Compliance

Bovada is licensed and regulated outside of the United States. As such, it is not subject to U.S. federal or state regulations that apply to licensed domestic operators. Access to Bovada may be restricted or prohibited in certain U.S. states. Individuals located in restricted jurisdictions should not attempt to access the platform or use its services. We recommend that readers consult with legal counsel if they have questions regarding the legality of offshore betting in their region.

Age Restriction

This content is intended for individuals who are 18 years of age or older, or the minimum legal age for gambling in their respective jurisdiction-whichever is higher. Underage individuals must not engage in any gambling activities promoted or discussed in this article.

Risk Warning

Gambling involves financial risk and can become addictive. Always gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please contact a professional support service such as the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit .

Affiliate Disclosure

Some of the links in this article may be affiliate links. This means that if you click on a link and register or make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. These commissions help support the maintenance of this website and the creation of future content.

The recommendations are based on independent research and analysis. The inclusion of any affiliate link does not influence editorial content, and all opinions expressed are solely those of the authors.

Support email: ...