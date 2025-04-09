RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: CBI Questions Current Principal And Vice-Principal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year have questioned the institute's current principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay and vice-principal Saptarshi Chatterjee.

According to sources, the questionings took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sources aware of the development said that the questioning is in connection with the central agency's second round of investigation which is in the angle of tampering with and altering evidence during the initial investigation into the matter by Kolkata before the charge of the probe was handed over to CBI following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

On Tuesday, the CBI officials also question the security supervisor of the R.G. Kar. In the next few days, sources added, the investigating officials will grill all those who were present in the post-mortem room at the time the autopsy of the victim's body was being conducted.

The next and third date of the fresh hearing in the matter at Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh is scheduled for April 23.

Now, it is to be seen whether the CBI counsel on the next day of the hearing presents any new information at the court based on the latest interrogations.

The fresh hearing in the matter at the Calcutta High Court has started after the Supreme Court earlier this year accepted the plea of the victim's parents for the matter to be heard fresh at Calcutta High Court.

On the first day of the fresh hearing last month, Justice Ghosh directed CBI to first make it clear whether the mishap last year was a case of“rape & murder” or“gang-rape & murder”.

However, on the second day of the fresh hearing the CBI counsel informed the court that it was a case of“rape & murder” and the second round of investigation by the central agency was about the tampering with and altering of the evidence in the case.