Pinot, Perfected: Archer Roose Wines Launches New Pinot Noir

"This has been years in the making and a labor of love. Pinot Noir has a lighter profile and is ideally served chilled, making it well-suited to our canned format. But it is a delicate and finicky grape, so we gave ourselves time to find just the right vines and winemaker to work with," said Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Founder of Archer Roose Wines. "Australia produces some of the most interesting, and frankly, underrated wines in the world. We can't wait for our fans to try it."

Pinot Noir marks the seventh varietal the canned wine brand has added to its portfolio and rounds out its offering of globally sourced wines with a second red wine SKU. The introduction comes on the heels of a record growth year for the brand, exceeding 100,000 9LE cases sold annually and seeing its Malbec varietal grow by 86 percent, underscoring Americans' thirst for high-quality reds in a format that provides an opportunity for enjoyment in a moderated serve.

Four-packs of Archer Roose Wines Pinot Noir are now available for purchase on and at retailers, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues across the country including Dave & Buster's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Regal Cinemas and many others. At 13% ABV, Archer Roose Wines are crafted with low-intervention winemaking practices and contain no added sugar or animal by-products. The wines are vegan and gluten-free and made from sustainably grown grapes. MSRP is $18.99 for a 4-pack, but pricing may vary by state and retailer.

Discover more about Archer Roose Wines and its other SKUs – Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Bubbly, Bubbly Rosé and Rosé

About Archer Roose Wines

Archer Roose Wines, one of the fastest growing wine brands in the U.S., produces luxury wine in a can – delivering a perfectly portioned (and portable) "glass" of wine every time. Sourced from esteemed winemakers from around the world, Archer Roose Wines are crafted with low-intervention winemaking practices and contain no added sugar or animal by-products. The wines are vegan, gluten-free and made from sustainably grown grapes in a perfectly portioned serve for any occasion. Its Bubbly, Bubbly Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Rosé, Pinot Noir and Malbec wines can be found in restaurants, retail and entertainment venues across the country. Among the company's owners are Elizabeth Banks , who serves as the brand's Chief Creative Officer, and Constellation Brands, Inc., one of the world's leading alcohol portfolios, whose venture arm is a minority investor. To learn more, please visit and check out Archer Roose Wines' Instagram .

