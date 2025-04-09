Roambee Unveils Global Trade Lane Risk Planning AI Platform To Navigate Tariff Uncertainty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newly rejiggered tariffs have prompted supply chain and trade managers to reevaluate their international logistics strategies. While existing supply chain planning tools allow businesses to redesign trade lanes from a tariff and HS code optimization perspective, one critical piece is missing: objective, real-time insights into operational lane risk.

The question facing global supply chain leaders is not just how much duty they'll pay - but whether their product will arrive safely, on time, and without disruption. Roambee's Trade Lane Risk Planning Platform fills this crucial gap by scoring trade lanes based on 10+ years of firsthand supply chain geospatial intelligence.

Unlike static models or inference-based tools, Roambee's platform draws from over a decade of real-time sensor-driven data & sensorless information, monitoring millions of shipments across air, ocean, rail, and road lanes worldwide. From temperature excursions and customs delays to theft-prone corridors and excessive dwell times, the platform aggregates actual in-transit performance to generate a Lane Risk Score - a true single source of truth for risk assessment.

The need for lane risk scoring is not one-size-fits-all. Roambee's Lane Risk Score is tailored to key industry verticals, delivering actionable insights that go beyond generic "risk maps" and toward lane-level operational precision. Different industries face different vulnerabilities:



Pharmaceuticals require temperature control and zero excursions - risk is measured by environmental compliance and security during dwell times.

Electronics and high-value goods are prone to pilferage and tampering, demanding visibility into loss hotspots and hand-off points.

Perishables and food & beverage face shelf-life sensitivity, making cold chain compliance and on-time delivery paramount. Automotive and industrial machinery depend on JIT delivery, where even small delays in a lane can shut down production lines.

Supply chain leaders can now use the Lane Risk Score to plan alternate lanes not just by cost or duty impact, but by real-world risk. They can select carriers and forwarders with proven reliability on critical lanes, better justify premium lanes or additional safeguards in high-risk zones with data-backed evidence, and proactively avoid disruptions before they affect operations or revenue.

"You can't optimize what you can't measure - and in today's world, you also can't afford to move without knowing the risk," said Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee. "Our Global Trade Lane Risk Planning Platform gives you a crystal-clear view into your supply chain's weakest links. It's not a simulation. It's not any prediction. It's the reality that yours & millions of other shipments have lived through, turned into actionable intelligence to balance cost versus risk in trade lane planning."

Roambee's Trade Lane Risk Planning Platform is available immediately to customers and partners globally, and will be showcased at major upcoming trade and supply chain events across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

About Roambee

Roambee offers a supply chain decisions AI solution, backed by visibility, enabling on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, order-to-cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights & foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharma, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors.

Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver reliable business signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is 70% better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI on supply chain asset performance.

