Tennis icon Billie Jean King joins Hollywood Walk of Fame
(MENAFN) Billie Jean King, the legendary tennis player and champion for social equality, has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At 81, she is the first woman to be recognized in the newly created sports entertainment category.
Traditionally, the Hollywood Walk of Fame has recognized individuals from various fields, including film, television, radio, theater, and music. "The important thing is, I don't want to be the last one," King stated. "My family loved music and movies. My mother would have loved this."
King's star is the 2,807th to be added to the Walk of Fame, which has been a prominent feature along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles since 1960. Widely regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players in history, King has an impressive record of 39 Grand Slam titles in both singles and doubles.
Beyond her sports accomplishments, King is a leading advocate for gender equality and social justice, famously defeating Bobby Riggs in the 'Battle of the Sexes' in 1973. She also founded the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and received the lifetime achievement award at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year in 2018.
