Iran defines place for high-level US discussions
(MENAFN) Iran has confirmed that indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding Iran’s nuclear program will take place in Oman this Saturday. The talks will involve intermediaries rather than direct communication between the two sides.
In an interview with Tasnim news agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that he and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the high-level discussions in Oman. Araghchi emphasized that this represents both an opportunity and a test for the US, with the outcome depending on America’s response. Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi is also expected to participate.
US President Donald Trump had previously announced that the US would hold “very high-level talks” with Iran to address the country’s nuclear program, warning that failure to reach an agreement would lead to a “very bad day” for Iran. Trump also revealed he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to restart negotiations on the nuclear deal, which the US had abandoned in 2018. Trump further threatened that if Tehran rejects the offer, it could face military strikes.
Tehran, which insists it does not seek nuclear weapons, rejected Trump’s demand for direct talks, calling the proposal “meaningless.” Araghchi criticized the threat of military action, questioning the logic behind offering talks while making threats.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Tehran is open to dialogue with Washington but insists that negotiations must be based on equal terms. He urged the US to demonstrate a sincere commitment to talks, rejecting any discussions under pressure.
In response to Trump’s bomb threats, Iran reportedly put its military on high alert and warned countries hosting US military bases in the region not to support potential strikes. The rhetoric has escalated following years of tension over Iran’s nuclear program, especially after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed renewed sanctions.
