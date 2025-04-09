Google Cloud Powers Part Of Reddit Answers, On-Platform Search Experiences With Generative AI

SAN FRANCISCO and SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Next '25, LAS VEGAS – Google Cloud today announced details behind how Gemini on Vertex AI is one of a number of features that power "Reddit Answers," Reddit's AI-powered conversational interface. Currently available in the US, Reddit Answers aims to help people more effectively find information, recommendations, discussions, and insights directly from the conversations and communities across Reddit, leveraging Gemini to power part of its search capabilities.

Today, Reddit is made up of 100,000 active communities and nearly 400 million active weekly users. With Gemini integrated into Reddit Answers, users can pose questions and receive curated summaries of relevant Reddit conversations, complete with links to communities and posts. This allows users to read snippets from genuine redditors, engage in full conversations, and ask follow-up questions.

Reddit Answers uses Vertex AI Search to accelerate and refine the discovery of Answers. Gemini's ability to allow Reddit Answers to ground its responses in Reddit's existing posts and conversations ensures that information provided is authentic and reflective of real-world insights from Reddit communities.

"By integrating Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search along with Reddit-built technology into Reddit Answers, we are bringing the same innovation that powers Google to our users," said Matt Snelham, SVP of Infrastructure, Reddit. "Users are seeing improved search relevance and as a result, we've seen a growth in users directly navigating to the Reddit homepage through Reddit Answers, increasing platform engagement."

"Reddit's innovative use of Google Cloud's generative AI underscores the potential of combining vast datasets with advanced technology," said Michael Clark, President, North America GTM, Google Cloud. "The integration of Vertex AI Search into Reddit Answers means users can find the information they need more quickly and accurately, and easily navigate to the conversations that matter to them.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It's built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 101+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Google Cloud

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED