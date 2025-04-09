Fish Window Cleaning Celebrates Opening Of New Corporate Headquarters

New Facility Marks Exciting Direction in the Brand's Growth and Operations Capabilities

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish Window Cleaning Services ®, the premier window cleaning franchise company, proudly announces the official opening of its new corporate headquarters at 217 Chesterfield Towne Centre in Chesterfield. The 12,500-square-foot facility will serve as a central hub for advanced training, franchise operations, and ongoing support for FISH's expanding network of more than 270 franchise territories across 45 states.

"We are thrilled to begin a new chapter of growth and innovation in our modern Chesterfield headquarters. We are really proud of how the space turned out," said Matt Merrick, Fish Window Cleaning Board of Directors. "Since 1978, we've maintained a commitment to delivering professional, high-quality service with genuine, personal care. Our new facility will help us continue to raise the bar while staying true to the values we were founded on."

A key highlight of the new headquarters is the state-of-the-art training room, specifically designed for technical, business, and marketing instruction. FISH hosts 11 weeklong training sessions each year, welcoming new franchisees, current franchise employees moving into managerial roles, and staff from across the country. Alongside the training room is a fully equipped model office, showcasing an ideal FISH franchise environment and providing hands-on learning experiences with window cleaning techniques, safety instruction, and product demonstrations. The exterior of the building has an abundance of glass windows, awnings, and fixtures, where trainees will gain real-world practice that helps them deliver top-tier service in their respective markets.

Situated in a thriving area with easy access to a major highway, the new Chesterfield location offers increased convenience for employees, visiting franchise owners, vendors, business consultants, and broker networks.

"Choosing this location allows us to expand our team while giving our franchisees the best possible training and resources," explained Fish Window Cleaning board member Nate Merrick. "We're looking forward to hiring additional staff in sales, marketing, and technology in 2025, and this space positions us perfectly for that growth."

Since opening its first franchise in 1998, Fish Window Cleaning has built a reputation for stellar franchisee support and a dedication to treating every customer "as though they are our only customer."

About Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning was founded in St. Louis in 1978 and is now the largest window cleaning franchise in the country, with over 270 locations nationwide. FISH provides service to more than 200,000 commercial and residential customers. Free estimates and customized service plans tailored to each customer's needs and budget are just a few benefits offered. For more information, visit , or call 1-877-707-FISH (3474).

