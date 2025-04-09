Bitfufu Announces March 2025 Bitcoin Mining And Operation Updates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced its unaudited production and mining operations updates for March 2025.

Bitcoin Holdings: Held 1,847 Bitcoins ("BTC") as of March 31, 2025, increased by 47 BTC compared to the balance as of the end of February 2025.

Bitcoin Production: Produced 234 BTC, including 58 BTC from self-mining operations and 176 BTC for cloud-mining customers. Miner Energization: Except that a portion of miners were sold to customers, most of the 2,000 S21 XP miners ordered in November 2024 and the 4,000 S21+ miners ordered in December 2024, have finished energization in the Company's secured datacenters in U.S. as of the end of March 2025, adding 1.1EH/s self-owned mining capacity to the Company's management hashrate network.



“We accelerated the energization of our self-owned S21 series miners in March 2025, adding over 1 EH/s of highly efficient self-mining hashrate, amid ongoing market volatility,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu.“As global macroeconomic risks mount, Bitcoin's resilience as a store of value is becoming increasingly evident. With one of the most efficient mining fleets in the industry and a fast-paced vertical integration strategy, we are rapidly reducing our operating costs and strengthening our competitive edge.”

BTC Held : 1,847 BTC as of March 31, 20251, increased by 47 BTC compared to the balance as of the end of February 2025.

Self-Mining Production: 58 BTC, unchanged from February 2025. Cloud-Mining Production: 176 BTC, representing a 9% increase from February 2025.



Total Hashrate Under Management: 20.6 EH/s as of March 31, 2025.



Self-Owned Hashrate: 4.2EH/s, increased by 1.1EH/s or 35% compared to last month as the Company self-owned S21 series miners purchased in the fourth quarter of 2024 were energized in March 2025.

Cloud-Mining and Co-Hosting : 16.4 EH/s.

Miner Energization: Except that a portion of miners were sold to customers, most of the 2,000 S21 XP miners ordered in November 2024, and the 4,000 S21+ miners ordered in December 2024, have finished energization in the Company's secured datacenters in U.S. in March 2025.



Power Under Management: 478 MW total hosting capacity.



Cloud-Mining Growth: Registered users reached 607,377 as of March 31, 2025.



April 16, 2025: Company to present at Jefferies Power x Coin Virtual Conference.

May 27-29, 2025: Company to participate and present at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas. May 29, 2025: Company to present at Lytham Partners Spring 2025 Investor Virtual Conference.



About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN's strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.

BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.

For more information, please visit .

1 Includes 794 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud-mining customers