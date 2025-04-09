403
Survey by NCRI uncovers troubling statistics
(MENAFN) A recent survey by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) has uncovered troubling statistics, showing that a significant portion of left-leaning Americans believe there could be justification for assassinating former President Donald Trump. The poll, which surveyed 1,264 people, found that 31% and 38% of respondents supported the idea of murdering Musk and Trump, respectively, with numbers rising to 48% and 55% among those identifying as center or left-leaning.
The survey also indicated that 9.1% of left-leaning individuals believed Musk's assassination would be "completely justified," while 13.2% said the same about Trump. Additionally, 57.6% of respondents considered attacking Tesla dealerships in protest of Musk's involvement with the Trump administration to be somewhat acceptable.
Musk, reacting to these findings, accused Democratic leaders of fostering a culture of violence. He labeled the political organization "the party of violence" and referred to attacks on Tesla-affiliated businesses as acts of "terrorism." Protests against Trump and Musk's policies have also increased, with thousands rallying against their stance on government efficiency and spending.
The NCRI's poll highlights troubling trends within US political culture, suggesting that certain far-left ideologies are encouraging violence. This ideology has also played a role in the online glorification of individuals like Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. Some view Mangione as a folk hero, seeing his actions as justified retaliation against the corporate healthcare system.
