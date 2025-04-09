Visteon To Announce First Quarter 2025 Results On April 24

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC ), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24. The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call is also available to the public via live audio webcast .

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:



U.S./Canada Participants Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-330-2508

International Participants Toll Dial-In Number: 1-240-789-2735 Conference ID: 8897485

(Dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon's website. Shortly after the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

Additionally, Visteon announced today that Kris Doyle has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A, effective immediately.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC ) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon .

