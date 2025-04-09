Nextplat's Global Telesat Awarded New UK Government Contract For Iridium Extreme® Push To Talk Devices

Initial Award to Provide Enhanced Connectivity Services for Central Government Department

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL , NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced that its subsidiary, Global Telesat Communications Ltd ("GTC") has been awarded a new connectivity services contract from a central UK Government department (the "Customer").

Under the new contract, the first received by GTC from this senior governmental department, it will provide Iridium Push-To-Talk (PTT) devices and recurring airtime services contracts to the Customer who will utilize the products to provide vital connectivity for its staff whose responsibilities include helping to ensure the effective development, coordination and implementation of policy. The Company expects initial product shipments to occur during the second quarter with products unaffected by the recent introduction of US tariffs.

The Iridium Extreme® PTT devices provide instant, secure, and reliable communication anywhere in the world, making them an essential tool for government operations, emergency response, and remote fieldwork. Designed for use in the most challenging environments, the devices offer global coverage, rugged durability, and advanced push-to-talk capabilities, enabling teams to stay connected at the push of a button.

"We are pleased to have been awarded this important initial contract from a vital department of the UK government and are honored by the trust they are placing in us to enable real-time communications for their staff. Iridium PTT devices have demonstrated their ability to provide rapid, reliable, and secure coordination between teams regardless of distance, and we are excited to support this new Customer as we continue to expand our growing list of global government and commercial clients," said David Phipps, President of NextPlat and CEO of Global Operations, and Managing Director of Global Telesat Communications.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care LLC.

