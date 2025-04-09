403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Communicate A.I. Conference to spotlight how AI is reshaping marketing, media, and creativity
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Communicate A.I. Conference to spotlight how AI is reshaping marketing, media, and creativity
Dubai, UAE, 9th April 2025: NordStella, a community-driven powerhouse in event management and content-driven experiences, is bringing back its highly anticipated Communicate A.I. Conference to Dubai on 15 April 2025.
Following the success of its previous edition, the focus of the conference this year is exploring how AI is transforming branding, content, media, and consumer behavior while mastering AI-powered tools to boost marketing skills and performance through real case studies and actionable insights. The event will feature forward-thinking innovators and trailblazers from various fields discussing the latest AI developments within the marketing, advertising, production, tech and communication industries.
The region is rapidly accelerating its AI ambitions. In the UAE alone, AI is projected to add USD 96 billion to the economy by 2030, with key partnerships with global powers such as the U.S. and France to advance large-scale AI infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has also launched a bold $100 billion AI initiative aimed at establishing itself as a global tech leader.
Against this backdrop of rapid innovation and investment, the Communicate A.I. Conference welcomes marketers, advertisers, ad agency executives, chief marketing officers, digital executives and anyone interested in the latest developments in A.I. communication in the fields of marketing, communications, production, and tech. Whether they are an AI skeptic, enthusiast, or strategist, this is the opportunity to move beyond the hype and fully leverage AI’s potential for marketing success.
Sahar Rafique, Managing Director at NordStella said: “In today’s data-driven era, AI is unlocking the potential of vast datasets to enable informed decision-making. Communicate A.I. Conference is a pivotal platform for reshaping the future of marketing. It brings together the brightest minds to explore how AI can drive innovation, streamline decision-making, and create unparalleled marketing success. AI isn't just the future of marketing — it's already transforming it by pinpointing audiences, generating content, optimizing ad spending, and elevating customer experiences in real time and at scale. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, encouraging businesses to remain agile and responsive to an ever-evolving market."
Some of the Distinguished speakers at the conference include:
Ali Cheikhali – Creative Strategy Lead, Google MENA
Angela Halawi – Business Applications Director, Microsoft
Jennifer Fischer – Chief Innovation & Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe ME
Leen Fakhreddin - Senior Director Brand & Experiential CEMEA, VISA
Mohammed Azzawe - Senior MENA Regional Marketing Director & Head of Consumer Market Insights, Samsung Electronics
Karim Chaanine - Chief Marketing Officer, Papa Johns Pizza (UAE, KSA, Jordan, IND)
Khawla Abou Saleh – Senior Art Director, Dubai Media Inc | Women in Tech Partnerships
Salma Noun – AI & Data Strategy Manager | Author of "Born Dead, Die Alive", SIA — helped shape Saudi’s National AI Agenda and works with GCC governments to drive AI adoption.
And more..
Event Highlights:
● Welcome to Potentialis - AI Superpowers for the Future of Work: Step into a visionary world where AI transforms skills, teamwork, and company culture. This interactive keynote unveils the essential shifts needed to lead in the AI era.
● AI-Powered Consumer Intelligence - From Insights to Hyper-Personalized Experiences: Decode behavior, predict needs, and create hyper-personalized marketing strategies using AI-driven insights.
● AI Unleashed: Google’s Next-Gen Creativity Tools in Action: An exclusive demo of Google’s AI-powered tools that turn text into stunning visuals, music, and videos—reshaping digital storytelling.
● AI & Automation: The Game-Changer in Marketing Operations: Discover how AI is eliminating time-consuming tasks, streamlining workflows, and boosting efficiency—freeing up teams for strategy and creativity
● AI vs. Human Creativity: The Ultimate Showdown: A live, high-energy battle where AI and top human creatives compete to develop the best ad concept. The audience decides who wins.
● AI-Driven Customer Experience: Conversations to Conversions: From AI chatbots to predictive service models - how AI is reshaping customer interactions for smarter, seamless, and more intuitive brand experiences.
● AI Influencers vs. Real Influencers: Who Owns the Future?: A fierce debate on whether AI-generated influencers will dominate brand partnerships or if human authenticity will remain irreplaceable.
This edition is proudly supported by leading industry partners, including Publicis Groupe ME, Sherpa Communications, MKV Digital, and more, who are contributing in various capacities—from thought leadership to industry research and innovation showcases.
Communicate A.I. represents a transformative opportunity for businesses and professionals to explore the immense potential of artificial intelligence in marketing. The event promises to cut through the noise and provide actionable insights that can drive real-world success. As AI continues to revolutionize how brands engage with consumers, attending this event will empower organizations to stay ahead of the curve, adapt to rapid changes, and fully harness the power of data-driven strategies.
To register for this event and gain further insights, please visit
Dubai, UAE, 9th April 2025: NordStella, a community-driven powerhouse in event management and content-driven experiences, is bringing back its highly anticipated Communicate A.I. Conference to Dubai on 15 April 2025.
Following the success of its previous edition, the focus of the conference this year is exploring how AI is transforming branding, content, media, and consumer behavior while mastering AI-powered tools to boost marketing skills and performance through real case studies and actionable insights. The event will feature forward-thinking innovators and trailblazers from various fields discussing the latest AI developments within the marketing, advertising, production, tech and communication industries.
The region is rapidly accelerating its AI ambitions. In the UAE alone, AI is projected to add USD 96 billion to the economy by 2030, with key partnerships with global powers such as the U.S. and France to advance large-scale AI infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has also launched a bold $100 billion AI initiative aimed at establishing itself as a global tech leader.
Against this backdrop of rapid innovation and investment, the Communicate A.I. Conference welcomes marketers, advertisers, ad agency executives, chief marketing officers, digital executives and anyone interested in the latest developments in A.I. communication in the fields of marketing, communications, production, and tech. Whether they are an AI skeptic, enthusiast, or strategist, this is the opportunity to move beyond the hype and fully leverage AI’s potential for marketing success.
Sahar Rafique, Managing Director at NordStella said: “In today’s data-driven era, AI is unlocking the potential of vast datasets to enable informed decision-making. Communicate A.I. Conference is a pivotal platform for reshaping the future of marketing. It brings together the brightest minds to explore how AI can drive innovation, streamline decision-making, and create unparalleled marketing success. AI isn't just the future of marketing — it's already transforming it by pinpointing audiences, generating content, optimizing ad spending, and elevating customer experiences in real time and at scale. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this transformation, encouraging businesses to remain agile and responsive to an ever-evolving market."
Some of the Distinguished speakers at the conference include:
Ali Cheikhali – Creative Strategy Lead, Google MENA
Angela Halawi – Business Applications Director, Microsoft
Jennifer Fischer – Chief Innovation & Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe ME
Leen Fakhreddin - Senior Director Brand & Experiential CEMEA, VISA
Mohammed Azzawe - Senior MENA Regional Marketing Director & Head of Consumer Market Insights, Samsung Electronics
Karim Chaanine - Chief Marketing Officer, Papa Johns Pizza (UAE, KSA, Jordan, IND)
Khawla Abou Saleh – Senior Art Director, Dubai Media Inc | Women in Tech Partnerships
Salma Noun – AI & Data Strategy Manager | Author of "Born Dead, Die Alive", SIA — helped shape Saudi’s National AI Agenda and works with GCC governments to drive AI adoption.
And more..
Event Highlights:
● Welcome to Potentialis - AI Superpowers for the Future of Work: Step into a visionary world where AI transforms skills, teamwork, and company culture. This interactive keynote unveils the essential shifts needed to lead in the AI era.
● AI-Powered Consumer Intelligence - From Insights to Hyper-Personalized Experiences: Decode behavior, predict needs, and create hyper-personalized marketing strategies using AI-driven insights.
● AI Unleashed: Google’s Next-Gen Creativity Tools in Action: An exclusive demo of Google’s AI-powered tools that turn text into stunning visuals, music, and videos—reshaping digital storytelling.
● AI & Automation: The Game-Changer in Marketing Operations: Discover how AI is eliminating time-consuming tasks, streamlining workflows, and boosting efficiency—freeing up teams for strategy and creativity
● AI vs. Human Creativity: The Ultimate Showdown: A live, high-energy battle where AI and top human creatives compete to develop the best ad concept. The audience decides who wins.
● AI-Driven Customer Experience: Conversations to Conversions: From AI chatbots to predictive service models - how AI is reshaping customer interactions for smarter, seamless, and more intuitive brand experiences.
● AI Influencers vs. Real Influencers: Who Owns the Future?: A fierce debate on whether AI-generated influencers will dominate brand partnerships or if human authenticity will remain irreplaceable.
This edition is proudly supported by leading industry partners, including Publicis Groupe ME, Sherpa Communications, MKV Digital, and more, who are contributing in various capacities—from thought leadership to industry research and innovation showcases.
Communicate A.I. represents a transformative opportunity for businesses and professionals to explore the immense potential of artificial intelligence in marketing. The event promises to cut through the noise and provide actionable insights that can drive real-world success. As AI continues to revolutionize how brands engage with consumers, attending this event will empower organizations to stay ahead of the curve, adapt to rapid changes, and fully harness the power of data-driven strategies.
To register for this event and gain further insights, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment