Videoproc Rolls Out Easter Carnival 2025: Free AI-Powered Converter And 22 Software Prizes

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VideoProc, a pioneer in AI-powered multimedia software, is launching the VideoProc Easter Carnival 2025-a high-profile, limited-time campaign featuring free and discounted access to its VideoProc Converter AI alongside 22 premium software tools from renowned partners. The event is in full swing and runs until April 25. All users can participate and access these exclusive offers via the VideoProc Easter Carnival Page .

As its largest online initiative so far this year, VideoProc Easter Carnival 2025 combines cutting-edge technology with strategic tech partnerships. The campaign spotlights the company's flagship product alongside a diverse range of partner tools spanning artificial intelligence, productivity, and creative applications.

Key Highlights

1. Exclusive Offer on VideoProc Converter AI

The centerpiece of the carnival is VideoProc Converter AI, a one-stop and GPU-accelerated video converter with a versatile toolkit for video/image/audio enhancement, transcoding, compressing, downloading, recording, and processing. The software leverages AI to improve video/image quality, upscale low-resolution content, boost FPS, stabilize footage, remove background noise, restore vintage media, and colorize black-and-white photos.

Participants are presented with two compelling options:

. Giveaway: Enjoy free use of VideoProc Converter AI V6.8, a robust tool that offers essential video conversion, resizing, downloading, and editing functions, along with basic AI video/image Super Resolution.

. Exclusive Discount: Secure a 67% reduction on a lifetime license upgrade to VideoProc Converter AI V7.9, which incorporates state-of-the-art Video AI, Image AI, and Audio AI modules, and guarantees free access to future updates.

2. 22 Easter Calendar Gifts

One premium software gift (total value: $1,159) is unlocked daily. This curated bundle comprises 22 tools spanning various areas:

. AI Tools: Background remover, image enhancer, photo stamp remover

. Productivity: PC optimizer, hard disk cloner, remote computer controller, malware hunter, malware fighter, PDF converter, NTFS for Mac, flash drive recovery tool, software updater, image converter

. Creativity: Media drawing suite, video editor, sketch drawer, icon maker

. iPhone assistants: iPhone file manager, iPhone unlocker

Already available by far are popular tools such as Aiarty Image Matting, Aiarty Image Enhancer, Ashampo WinOptimizer, DoYourClone for Mac, Paint Studio V4.17, SoftOrbits Sketch Drawer, and Flash Drive Recovery.

Join the Carnival

VideoProc's Easter Carnival 2025 presents a unique opportunity for users to access cutting-edge multimedia tools and exclusive software gifts. This limited-time event underscores VideoProc's commitment to enhancing user experience through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. To take advantage of these exclusive offers and enhance your multimedia toolkit, visit the campaign page at:



About VideoProc

Founded in 2018, VideoProc is redefining media processing by integrating powerful AI technologies with efficient, hardware-accelerated video and audio editing and conversion solutions.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, Inc.-the creative force behind VideoProc, WinXDVD, and Aiarty-has been at the forefront of desktop multimedia software development since 2006. With a broad portfolio that includes AI-driven video, image, and audio enhancement alongside digital media conversion and editing tools, Digiarty Software continues to expand its global user base with innovative, customer-centric solutions. For more information, please visit .

