JFDZ Signs Mou With Nitrogen Jordan To Build Ammonia Plant In Al Karameh Free Zone

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nitrogen Jordan for Fertilisers to boost industrial investment and leverage Jordan's strategic location as a re-export hub to regional and global markets.

Under the MOU, an area of around 2,000 dunums within Al Karameh Free Zone will be allocated for the establishment of an ammonia production plant. The project represents a significant addition to energy- and gas-related manufacturing industries and is expected to strengthen industrial value chains in the Kingdom.

The announcement follows positive developments at the Jordanian Risha Gas Project, located near the Iraqi border and major Jordanian crossings, approximately 30 kilometres from Al Karameh Free Zone, according to a JFDZ statement.

The JFDZG said that it has provided all necessary facilities and procedures to support the investor during the establishment and implementation phases. The move reflects the group's commitment to attracting high-value-added investments and maximising the economic and developmental impact of major industrial projects, particularly those linked to national resources and Jordan's strategic location.

The project aligns with the Group's vision to transform Al Karameh Free Zone into an advanced, export-oriented industrial hub that promotes job creation and supports sustainable economic growth, the statement said.