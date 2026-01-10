Saba Azad Pens Emotional Birthday Message As Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 52Nd Birthday

Saba Azad shared a heartfelt birthday message for Hrithik Roshan as he turned 52, expressing love, happiness, and wishes for peace, meaningful work, and joyful moments together.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 52nd birthday on January 10, and the occasion became even more special with a heartfelt message from his girlfriend, actor and singer Saba Azad. She took to Instagram to share a warm, emotional post that quickly won hearts online.

In her note, Saba expressed how deeply Hrithik's happiness means to her. She wished him a life filled with peace, joy, and meaningful moments. Calling it the“best day of the year,” she wrote about hoping his days remain calm, fulfilling, and full of positivity.

Saba further wished Hrithik creative satisfaction and personal growth. She mentioned meaningful work worthy of his talent, books that spark thought, quality time with loved ones, and inner peace. She ended the post with a loving birthday wish, calling him her heart and expressing her love.

Hrithik Roshan made his relationship with Saba Azad public by sharing a picture together on social media. The couple was first spotted together at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash and has since been open about their bond, often sharing travel and vacation moments.

Before his relationship with Saba, Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. The two tied the knot in December 2000 and separated in 2013. Their divorce was finalized in 2014, and they continue to co-parent their children amicably.