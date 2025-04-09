Developed India As A Whole Largely Depends On NE States' Development: Nityanand Rai

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the development of northeastern states as a priority, comprehending the fact that a developed India as a whole largely depends on the development of NE states.

At an interaction-cum-meeting in Mizoram's Siaha district, the MoS Home mentioned that an exuberant amount of developmental works have been initiated in this regard, which are evident today.

He implores the people of the district to cooperate with the various border security forces deployed in the region to ensure security for the nation.

Reiterating that one of the main objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the promotion of regional languages across the country, he urged the people not to pay heed to rumours which claim it is done to impose Hindi on the people of the country.

He also broached the Citizenship Amendment Act, which aims at granting citizenship to religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Minister declared that this is done to provide safety to religious minority groups from these countries and reaffirm the secular nature of India.

MoS Rai beseeched the gathering to pay heed to the work of PM Modi for the nation and to help spread his effort to other people for the development of the country.

The MoS assured that he would take all possible measures to resolve the issues brought forward by various representatives.

Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) M Laikaw commended the Minister, reiterating this visit as a sign of fulfilling the political aspiration of MADC with regards to the Amendment to the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and wished him and his entourage blessings for their future endeavours.

He earlier met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl and discussed various affairs of the state.