IPL 2025: ISPL Star Abhishek Dalhor Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As Net Bowler

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) In a move promoting cross-pollination of skillsets of various formats of the game, a top star in street tennis cricket has joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a net bowler for defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After a phenomenal run in the past two seasons of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Majhi Mumbai's star all-rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor has been picked by KKR as a net bowler for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Dalhor, the most expensive player in ISPL history, emerged as one of the standout performers in the league. He impressed everyone with his pace, consistency, skill and match-winning ability. A vital part of Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai's title-winning campaign in Season 2, held earlier this year, Dalhor has quickly become a household name among cricket fans.

Across two seasons, the Ambala-born cricketer struck 324 runs and claimed 33 wickets in just 19 matches. His outstanding contributions earned him the Player of the Tournament Award in Season 1 and the Best Bowler of the Tournament Award in Season 2.

From the streets of Haryana to the big stage of ISPL, and now stepping into the IPL ecosystem, Abhishek Dalhor's journey is a great example of how the ISPL has been revolutionizing grassroots cricket in India. As the country's pioneering tennis-ball T-10 cricket league, ISPL offers aspiring cricketers a well-organized professional platform to showcase their skills and get noticed on the world stage.

Abhishek's selection by KKR is a powerful testament to ISPL's mission of unearthing and nurturing India's hidden grassroots cricket talent and transforming them into heroes.