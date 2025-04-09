What Is New Aadhaar App Beta Version? How To Download, Know Top 10 Benefits Of Using ID, QR Code Features Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) The most awaited new Aadhaar app Beta version has been rolled out by, a promising move to make Aadhaar more accessible and secure. On Tuesday, April 8, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the testing phase of Aadhaar.

What is Aadhaar app?

In a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the new Aadhaar application, which is in Beta testing phase and will be available for the masses nationwide soon, combines face ID authentication and artificial intelligence (AI). The app seeks to bring digital Aadhaar service to Indian citizens through a mobile application.

Giving users complete control over their personal information, the Aadhaar app will eliminate the need to keep physical Aadhaar card or photocopies handy.



It offers face ID authentication through mobile app.

Made in collaboration with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this application's signature features is QR code-based instant verification. Another important feature is real-time face ID for authentication.



Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that Aadhaar verification will become as simple as making a UPI payment. The app assures stronger privacy.

The union minister suggested that its use will eliminate the risks associated with Aadhaar data misuse and leaks. With the new Aadhaar app, users will be allowed to share only the necessary data, assuring protection against forgery or editing.

The minister further claimed that the app is 100 percent digital and secure,“No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure.”

How to download e-Aadhar using mAadhar app?

Visit the Google Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS), search for "mAadhaar", download and install the official app.

Here are the steps on how to download e-Aadhaar using mAadhaar app:

Step 1: After installing the mAadhaar app, open the app and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit EID number.

Step 2: Enter registered mobile number and click on "Generate OTP".

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on "Verify".

Step 4: Click on "Download Aadhaar".

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar password and click on "Submit".

Step 6: The user's e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.