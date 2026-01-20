PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings To People Of Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya On Statehood Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on the occasion of their Statehood Day and hoped that the states continue to scale new heights of development in the coming times.

Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya were granted full statehood on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Areas Reorganisation Act, 1971. January 21 is now observed annually as Statehood Day to celebrate the states' journey and to honour their culture and contribution to the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state's passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come."

He also extended warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day.

"Tripura's journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields, and its people are adding momentum to India's growth trajectory," the Prime Minister said in a post on X, praying that Tripura "prospers significantly" in the coming times.

Conveying heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya, PM Modi said, "The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state's cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights of development in the future."

At the time of Independence, the northeastern region consisted of the Assam plains, hilly areas, and princely states such as Manipur and Tripura. These princely states joined India in 1949.

Originally given Union Territory status in 1956, they aimed for complete statehood, which was accomplished on January 21, 1972.

Meghalaya, which was initially part of Assam, gained autonomy through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969. It transitioned into a full state in 1972.