HDP Launches Grand Lane Residential Project In New Cairo With EGP 50Bn Investments

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Housing and Development Properties (HDP), the real estate development arm of the Housing and Development Bank, has announced the launch of its new residential project, Grand Lane, in New Cairo, with total investments estimated at approximately EGP 50 billion.

The project is being developed on an area of 98 feddans and offers a diverse mix of residential units, including standalone villas, townhouses, and apartments, designed to cater to a wide range of housing needs. According to the company, construction will occupy only 13% of the total land area, while the remaining 87% is allocated to open and green spaces, pedestrian pathways, and community services.

Grand Lane features an integrated master plan that includes commercial zones, a social club, landscaped gardens, and a range of recreational facilities. The development also incorporates approximately 5,200 square metres of water features, providing open views for nearly 80% of residential units, alongside swimming pools and underground parking facilities.

A central green corridor, known as the Green Spine, extends through the project for approximately 1.7 kilometres, enhancing connectivity and walkability. Residential offerings include apartments with one to three bedrooms ranging from 68 to 195 square metres, townhouses sized between 169 and 203 square metres, and standalone villas ranging from 235 to 251 square metres.

HDP is offering flexible payment plans during the launch phase, with down payments starting at 5% and instalment periods extending up to 14 years.

As part of the project's development, HDP has signed agreements with the US-based architecture and urban planning firm OBMI, in addition to DMA for Design and Engineering Consultancy, to design the project's master plan in line with international planning, sustainability, and design standards.

Commenting on the launch, Amgad Hassanein, Vice Chairperson of HDP, said the company aims to develop integrated residential communities that enhance quality of life through sustainable design and comprehensive services.

HDP CEO Hossam Eissa added that Grand Lane is designed to create a balanced residential environment that seamlessly integrates housing, everyday services, and expansive green spaces within a unified urban framework.

The launch of Grand Lane forms part of HDP's broader strategy to expand its portfolio of residential developments across Egypt's new urban communities.