Customs Exemption For Mobile Phones Brought From Abroad Ends Wednesday

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Customs Authority and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) announced that the exceptional customs exemption granted to passengers bringing mobile phones from abroad will end on Wednesday. Exemptions for mobile phones belonging to Egyptians residing abroad and tourists will remain in place for 90 days.

The decision comes as part of the implementation of the governance system for mobile phones imported from abroad, which entered into force in January 2025. The system was initially accompanied by an exceptional measure granting customs exemption for one mobile phone per passenger, pending the availability of locally manufactured mobile phones not subject to customs duties.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Customs Authority and NTRA said that the implementation of the new system has already yielded positive results, including the entry of 15 global companies into the Egyptian market to manufacture mobile phones locally. These companies have a combined production capacity of approximately 20 million devices annually, exceeding domestic market demand.

The statement noted that mobile phone manufacturing in Egypt witnessed a qualitative leap in 2025, leading to wider availability of the latest global models in the local market. These devices offer a broad range of features and specifications catering to all consumer segments and are available across authorised sales outlets and official branches of international companies. They are manufactured by the original global producers or under their direct technical supervision, meeting identical technical specifications and international quality standards, while being offered at competitive prices.

The authorities added that this momentum reflects the positive impact of regulatory policies, which have contributed to the creation of around 10,000 job opportunities for Egyptian youth, satisfied local market demand, and reduced the need for consumers to purchase mobile phones manufactured abroad.

To facilitate procedures for citizens, taxes and fees applicable to mobile phones brought from abroad can be paid through the“Telephony” application, as well as via digital payment methods offered by banks and electronic wallets. A grace period of up to 90 days from the date of first activation is granted to regularise the status of devices before any regulatory measures are applied. The option to pay taxes and fees in instalments will also be made available in the coming period.

The Customs Authority and NTRA stressed that the applicable taxes and fees will not be imposed retroactively on devices that were exempted prior to the implementation of the decision. They also clarified that registering personal mobile phones at customs checkpoints upon arrival has been cancelled and is no longer required.