Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crude Oil Forecast Today 09/04: Steep Selloff (Video)

Crude Oil Forecast Today 09/04: Steep Selloff (Video)


2025-04-09 07:37:35
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
  • The light sweet crude oil market or West Texas Intermediate has been somewhat stable during the trading session on Tuesday.
  • That is a bit of a victory considering just how ugly things have gotten.
  • Nonetheless, we have to look at the $60 level as a major area of importance.

The $60 level has a lot of psychology attached to it, but it also is an area that in the past has been very important. If we can hold the $60 level, then I think we may be getting ready to see a bit of a bounce, and that would make a certain amount of sense considering how ugly things had gotten. They had clearly gotten out of control, but at this point, I think you have to accept the fact that any rally that you run into at this point in time probably gets sold off. I don't have any interest in trying to get too cute here. I think you've got a scenario where what you're looking for is a little bit of a bump higher, some signs of exhaustion, and then maybe shorting it.

The Importance of $65

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money

If we could recapture the $65 level, then that would be a completely different scenario. In that environment, I think you could probably start to think about the upside, but right now, this is a market that probably is going to get a little bit of a bear market bounce like we've seen in some of the US indices. But at the end of the day, this is a market that I think is just trying to take a little bit of a breather after what has been an absolutely brutal couple of days. And keep in mind that there are a lot of concerns about the global trade situation, which of course has a direct influence on demand, but at the same time, OPEC has decided to produce 400,000 more barrels a day. So, supply is definitely overwhelming demand.

Ready to trade Oil daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best Oil trading brokers to choose from.

MENAFN09042025000131011023ID1109408375

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search