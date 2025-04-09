403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AUD/USD Forecast Today 09/04: Slips After Brief Rally -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Australian dollar has initially tried to rally during the trading session but has given back those gains to show hesitation. Because of this, we ended up forming a bit of an inverted hammer for the trading session, and it looks very much like a market that is going to continue to be parish given enough time, as tariffs almost certainly will continue to be a major issue. All things being equal, this is a market that I think you need to watch, because it is firmly at the epicenter of everything between the United States and China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment