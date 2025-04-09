Liquid Cooling Systems Market Report 2025-2034 | Rapid Increase In Server Power Densities Drive Growth | Industry To Double In Size, Reaching USD 13 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definition
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.3 Forecast calculation
1.4 Data sources
1.4.1 Primary
1.4.2 Secondary
1.4.2.1 Paid sources
1.4.2.2 Public sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Key news & initiatives
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.1.1 Escalating heat densities in data centers
3.5.1.2 Energy efficiency and sustainability Initiatives
3.5.1.3 Technological advancements and industry adoption
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.5.2.1 High initial capital expenditure
3.5.2.2 Lack of standardization and compatibility Issues
3.6 Technology landscape
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2032 (USD Billion) (Units)
5.1 Key Trends
5.2 Liquid heat exchanger systems
5.3 Compressor-Based systems
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance)
7.3 Healthcare
7.4 Analytical equipment
7.5 Industrial
7.6 IT & telecom
7.7 Automotive
7.8 Government & defense
7.9 Others (Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct
8.3 Indirect
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034, (USD Billion) (Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Malaysia
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.4.8 Singapore
9.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
10.1 Asetek Inc.
10.2 Boyd Corporation
10.3 CoolIT Systems
10.4 Emerson Electric Co.
10.5 Fujitsu
10.6 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
10.7 HUBER+SUHNER
10.8 Koolance
10.9 Lytron Inc.
10.10 MillerWelds
10.11 Newegg
10.12 Parker NA
10.13 Rittal GmbH & Co.
10.14 Schneider Electric SE
10.15 Watteredge
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment