ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES DECISION TO RESUME MINING OPERATIONS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it is initiating a phased resumption of operations at the Company's Bisie tin mine in Walikale District, North Kivu Province of east-central Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This decision was made after the withdrawal of insurgents eastward from the town of Walikale towards the towns of Nyabiondo and Masisi, more than 130 kms to the east of the Company's mine site. The Company intends to redeploy employees as part of a plan to restart tin production in phases while it continues to monitor the security situation. The mine is adequately supplied with consumables and spares to support the resumption of production.

Following the orderly evacuation of the mine during mid March 2025, the care and maintenance activities and tin concentrate export logistics continued without interruption. During the period 1 January 2025 to 8 April 2025, ~4,500 tonnes of contained tin was sold and exported with ~280 tonnes still in transit and limited concentrate stock currently on hand. Contained tin production of 4,270 tonnes was achieved during Q1 2025 until operations ceased on 13 March 2025 due to security concerns.

Alphamin's audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year and quarter ended 31 December 2024 are expected to be released on or about April 17, 2025.

