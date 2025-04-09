Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Residents Of Frontline Community Near Zaporizhzhia Warned Of Increased Drone Activity

2025-04-09 06:10:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the Kushuhum community in Zaporizhzhia district are warned of increased activity of FPV drones and urged not to ignore airborne alarms.

This was reported by the Kushuhum territorial community in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Be careful and cautious! In connection with the increased activity of drones in the villages of Malokaterynivka and Kushuhum, we urge you to take safety measures and not to ignore threats,” the message says.

Residents of the community are asked to monitor the surrounding area, pay attention to suspicious sounds, especially the characteristic buzzing of drones.

As reported, last week, enemy drones attacked the village of Kushuhum in Zaporizhzhi and destroyed the only shopping center and damaged public buses and minibuses.

The photo is illustrative

