Residents Of Frontline Community Near Zaporizhzhia Warned Of Increased Drone Activity
This was reported by the Kushuhum territorial community in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Be careful and cautious! In connection with the increased activity of drones in the villages of Malokaterynivka and Kushuhum, we urge you to take safety measures and not to ignore threats,” the message says.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukraine's forces eliminate 12 Russian infantrymen, capture two
Residents of the community are asked to monitor the surrounding area, pay attention to suspicious sounds, especially the characteristic buzzing of drones.
As reported, last week, enemy drones attacked the village of Kushuhum in Zaporizhzhi and destroyed the only shopping center and damaged public buses and minibuses.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment