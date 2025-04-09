403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump plans birthday army parade in Washington
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is considering organizing a military parade in Washington, DC, to commemorate both the 250th anniversary of the US Army and President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, both of which fall on June 14. The Pentagon has been planning the event since last year, and its scale has grown since Trump returned to office in January, according to The Hill.
While it's still uncertain if the parade will take place, Army spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler confirmed that efforts are underway to make it a national event, with input from the White House and various government agencies. The proposed parade route could span nearly four miles, from the Pentagon to the White House.
Although planning is still in the early stages, no official date has been set for the parade. During his first term, Trump had originally proposed a large military parade for Veterans Day 2018, inspired by the Bastille Day celebration in France, but the event was postponed due to skyrocketing costs and concerns from city officials about infrastructure damage and security costs.
While it's still uncertain if the parade will take place, Army spokesperson Colonel Dave Butler confirmed that efforts are underway to make it a national event, with input from the White House and various government agencies. The proposed parade route could span nearly four miles, from the Pentagon to the White House.
Although planning is still in the early stages, no official date has been set for the parade. During his first term, Trump had originally proposed a large military parade for Veterans Day 2018, inspired by the Bastille Day celebration in France, but the event was postponed due to skyrocketing costs and concerns from city officials about infrastructure damage and security costs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment