When Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Mcgovern Fell Asleep While Standing During Filming Of A Scene

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon is reminiscing about a scene from one of his movies where he stood still, and fell asleep.

The prolific actor, 66, appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' to promote his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series 'The Bondsman', and recollected the incident, reports 'People' magazine.

Drew Barrymore, 50, then aired a special video message for Bacon from his 'She's Having a Baby' co-star Elizabeth McGovern. 'She's Having a Baby' was released in 1988, and directed by John Hughes.

As per 'People', in the video, McGovern, 63, recounts the Planes, Trains and Automobiles filmmaker's attention to detail, taking so much time to film the wedding scene that she fell asleep standing up.

"One of my memories of She's Having a Baby was the wedding scene, which John Hughes, being the artistic auteur he was, took so long to shoot that by the time Jake told Kristy his wedding vows, she was standing up in a wedding gown, completely asleep”, McGovern said of their characters.

"I think if we checked in on those two today, they'd still be married. Kevin, I've loved working with you on that. I think we shot that scene for 24 hours”, Bacon told Barrymore, expanding on McGovern's anecdote. "And she's not kidding, it's the only time in my life I've ever fallen asleep standing up like a horse”.

Barrymore went on to speak with Bacon about his new show, 'The Bondsman', an action-horror series.

"It is this great setting. It has a great patina. It's humorous, it's action, it's kind of everything that you do all in one”, she said of the show. "It's a lot of things combined with music and blood and horror and family”, Bacon replied. "I had a blast making it with a great cast”.