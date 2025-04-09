403
China refutes Ukrainian allegations of ‘Chinese citizens fighting for Russia’
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China firmly rejected allegations from Kyiv suggesting that Chinese nationals were "fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine."
“Such claims have no basis. In fact, China’s position on Ukraine is very clear,” stated Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian during a press briefing in Beijing. This response came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that two Chinese citizens had been apprehended while allegedly fighting with Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.
Lin further stated, “Ukrainian side needs to view correctly China’s efforts and constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis.”
He also advised Chinese citizens to refrain from engaging in armed conflicts, noting that Beijing is currently "verifying information" from Kyiv regarding the alleged involvement of Chinese individuals in combat for Russia.
Zelenskyy remarked on Tuesday that "involving China was a clear signal" that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not interested in concluding the conflict.
In response, Lin reiterated, “Let me stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict and in particular avoid participation in any parties’ military operations,” as captured in a video of his press meeting.
Zelenskyy further stated "Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory -- in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession."
