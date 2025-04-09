Renowned Photographer And Mixed-Media Artist Steve Joester Unveils Striking New Exhibition At The White Room Gallery

Award-winning photographer and mixed-media artist Steve Joester

Steve Joester will showcase his latest exhibition, STRIPPED: Music that Changed the World, at The White Room Gallery in East Hampton Village, New York

Joester built his reputation capturing legendary artists, immortalizing some of the most iconic musicians in history.

A Portion of Proceeds to Benefit Save The Music Foundation

- Steve Joester, acclaimed photographer and mixed-media artist EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning photographer and mixed-media artist Steve Joester will showcase his latest exhibition, STRIPPED: Music that Changed the World , at The White Room Gallery in East Hampton Village, New York. The gallery, hailed by Artnet Worldwide as the one“Bringing Red Hot Art to the Hamptons,” will host this immersive collection from April 23rd to May 11th, with an Opening Reception on Saturday, April 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.Joester, an acclaimed photographer and mixed-media artist who captured the world of rock and roll during the 1970s and 80s, has recorded some of the most electrifying moments in music history. Rock 'n' roll became a powerful form of self-expression in the 1970's, with its stars challenging societal norms and forging an electric connection with audiences. Live performances amplified this rebellion, creating moments of energy and emotion that could never be recreated. Joester built his reputation capturing these defining scenes, preserving rock's raw spirit in a way that transports viewers back in time. His work, known for its raw energy and emotional depth, has immortalized some of the most legendary musicians in history, including Bob Marley, Annie Lennox, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Nicks, Queen, Blondie, AC/DC, Sting, Grace Jones and Pink Floyd. More than just an art show, STRIPPED serves as a time capsule of a generation that changed the world through music.“Rock and roll was more than just music - it was a revolution that shaped culture and gave a voice to an entire generation. This exhibition at The White Room Gallery honors the legends who changed the world...celebrating music's enduring power to inspire and bring people together,” shares Joester.As part of his commitment to the transformative power of music, Joester will be donating 10% of the profits from this exhibition to Save The Music Foundation. Save The Music, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to empower students, schools and communities to reach their full potential through music. Since 1997, Save The Music has jumpstarted new music programs in over 2,800 public schools nationwide. This school year, Save The Music plans to deliver 100 new music education programs, impacting the lives of thousands of students.Adding to the exhibition's significance is the presentation of short excerpts from a documentary by award-winning filmmaker Jeff Oppenheim on Joester's art, life, and career. The digital elements will play across a series of small screens and will delve into the stories behind the images, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Joester's journey. Oppenheim and his crew will be on hand for the opening night to film the reception for the upcoming full-length documentary chronicling the artist's extraordinary life and career.The public is invited to join this unforgettable celebration of music and art for the opening reception and surprise live music experience:EXHIBITION DATES: April 23rd – May 11th, 2025OPENING RECEPTION: Saturday, April 26th | 6:00 – 8:00 PM ESTLOCATION: The White Room Gallery | 3 Railroad Avenue, East Hampton Village, NY"Having represented Steve for years, we are continually amazed by the breadth of his portfolio. Call out any rock icon from the '70s or '80s, and odds are Joester's lens has captured them. His transformation from photography to mixed media was a sublime way to expand his artistry while making his iconic shots even more vital. Being a celebrated artist takes innovation and creative execution. Steve is the embodiment of both,” states Andrea McCafferty and Kat O'Neill, Co-Owners of The White Room Gallery.Guests attending the Opening Reception on April 26th will have the opportunity to experience the exhibition and engage with Joester as well as be a part of a historic moment in the making of the documentary. The evening will feature a mystery live musical performance, adding another layer of energy to this immersive artistic experience. Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness Steve Joester's groundbreaking work, which continues to shape the intersection of music, art, and cultural history.For all inquiries with The White Room Gallery, please contact the gallery at ....

