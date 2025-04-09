Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia To Receive 1,000 War-Affected Gazans


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 (KUNA) - Indonesia is willing to host approximately 1,000 Palestinians affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, as part of a Jakarta-led humanitarian initiative aimed at providing temporary refuge for the wounded, orphaned, and traumatized persons, said Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Wednesday.
In a press statement from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, ahead of his regional tour of the Middle East, Subianto affirmed that his country intends to evacuate the first batch of Palestinians soon, noting that the targeted number in the first phase is about 1,000 person.
"We are ready to send planes to transport them. This is a purely humanitarian initiative aimed at receiving the wounded, orphans, and victims of psychological trauma, so they can stay in Indonesia temporarily until they recover, and then return home when the situation in Gaza becomes safe," he said.
According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, Indonesia has provided various types of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza in recent months, including food, medicine, clothing, and drinking water.
The aid was sent through the Al-Arish crossing in coordination with Egyptian authorities, as well as through airdrops in cooperation with the Jordanian Air Force. (end)
