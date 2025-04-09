403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron burdens himself with fragrance
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron has been revealed to use large amounts of luxury perfume daily, according to a new book about the French president. In The Tragedy of the Elysee: Inside the Hell of Macron’s Five-Year Terms, journalist Olivier Beaumont describes how Macron favors Dior Eau Sauvage, keeping a bottle readily available, particularly in his desk drawer. Visitors unaccustomed to the scent may be overwhelmed by its strong floral and musky aroma, signaling the president’s presence in the building.
Beaumont compares Macron’s perfume use to that of Louis XIV, who utilized fragrance as a symbol of power at Versailles. A former aide is quoted as saying Macron’s signature scent acts as a way to "mark his territory," making his presence known in any room. The strong scent has even become a running joke among the staff, with people commenting that "it smells like the president" when he’s been around.
The book also mentions that Bernard Arnault, the billionaire owner of the Dior brand and a close associate of Macron, received France’s highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, from the president. Macron, known for his youthful image and athletic persona, has used various PR stunts, including posing with boxing gloves and releasing images of himself hitting a punching bag in 2024.
Beaumont compares Macron’s perfume use to that of Louis XIV, who utilized fragrance as a symbol of power at Versailles. A former aide is quoted as saying Macron’s signature scent acts as a way to "mark his territory," making his presence known in any room. The strong scent has even become a running joke among the staff, with people commenting that "it smells like the president" when he’s been around.
The book also mentions that Bernard Arnault, the billionaire owner of the Dior brand and a close associate of Macron, received France’s highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, from the president. Macron, known for his youthful image and athletic persona, has used various PR stunts, including posing with boxing gloves and releasing images of himself hitting a punching bag in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment