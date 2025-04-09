Qatar Racing's Heavenly Sunset Wins At Keeneland Racecourse
Heavenly Sunset, owned by Qatar Racing, won the Thoroughbred Novice Race held at Keeneland Racecourse in the United States. Heavenly Sunset made her way to the podium in her second start after achieving her first win, with a distinguished performance under the supervision of trainer Brad Cox and jockey Flavien Prat. Salted, trained by Mark Cassie and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., came in second, while Lulu Lou Bloom, trained by Robert Hess and ridden by Julien Leparoux, came in third place.
