Pavail Gulatie Reveals The Best Life Advice He Received From Anubhav Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulatie has opened up about the best life advice he ever received from filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

Reflecting on their time together, the actor shared how Sinha's words,“Life will go on,” have had a lasting impact on his outlook. He revealed that the life advice Anubhav gave him has shaped his perspective on both success and failure. Pavail emphasized the importance of maintaining balance, explaining that Sinha's words taught him not to get too carried away with success nor too disheartened when things don't go as planned.

The 'Thappad' actor shared the best and the worst advice he's received. Speaking about the worst advice ever received, Pavail shared,“The worst advice I had gotten was when somebody had read the script of 'Thappad' and told me not to do it. I was supposed to listen to that person, and I am glad I didn't listen to that person.”

He even opened up about the best advice he's ever received. The actor stated,“The best advice was given to me by Anubhav Sinha sir, who told me that if you've delivered a 'hit' picture, there will also be a time when your films will flop too, so don't take it as 'this is it.' Life will go on. So don't get too happy with success, and don't get too sad when things are not looking up.”

Pavail Gulatie rose to prominence with his performance in Anubhav Sinha's directorial 'Thappad,' which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The actor played the role of Vikram Sabharwal, Amrita's husband, in the thriller. Thappad tells the story of Amrita (played by Taapsee), whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when her husband slaps her at a party. The film delves into the profound question: Is a single slap enough to challenge the very foundation of a relationship, forcing one to reevaluate love, respect, and boundaries?

Pavail was most recently seen in the action drama 'Deva' alongside Shahid Kapoor.